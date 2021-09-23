Superintendent Jill Underly says Wisconsin is 'failing a generation' as lawmakers, schools defy her guidance
Jill Underly said lawmakers have failed to consult her on educational matters, while school districts have disregarded state guidance.
Republicans plan to pass measure aimed at limiting changes to legislative and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2021 at 10:05 PM
The move comes as lawmakers and voters gear up for fights in state and federal courts over how to draw new legislative and congressional districts.
In Wisconsin, more new COVID cases continue to be reported in children than any other age...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2021 at 9:45 PM
Since the week of Aug. 8, children have been diagnosed with more cases than every other group each week.
'They pushed ... the constitutional legal limit': Brown County approves new but...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 23, 2021 at 9:17 PM
Brown County supervisors voted on a redistricting map designed in only two business days
Two Afghan refugees charged with child sex, spousal abuse crimes at Fort McCoy
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2021 at 8:04 PM
The men are part of the more than 12,000 Afghan residents evacuated as U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August and flown to Fort McCoy.
Green Bay at Chicago quickly becomes the hottest ticket on Packers schedule
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 23, 2021 at 7:40 PM
Packers-Steelers game at Lambeau Field remains in high demand, but Packers at Bears picks up steam.
Green Bay Botanical Garden plans 2-acre expansion of children's garden with treehouse...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 23, 2021 at 4:21 PM
Plans call for the new 2.5-acre Carol & Bruce Bell Children's Garden to open in spring 2023. It will be the largest children's garden in Wisconsin.
Afghan Refugees Facing Charges Alleged Committed While At Fort McCoy
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2021 at 3:56 PM
University of Wisconsin schools post 1% enrollment decline, driven by decline in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2021 at 2:10 PM
Overall, the number of new students and transfer students is up. But early data shows there are others who have not come back.
