Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

State health officials reported another 400 positive tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 15.277. The number of positive tests represents around 5.5% of the number of tests reported on Sunday with over 7,000 samples returned. Three additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 510. Updated #COVID19_WI numbers. […]

Source: WRN.com







