Study finds housing shortage for Wisconsin workforce
Not enough places to live – a new study from the Wisconsin Realtors Association finds housing availability has not kept up with a growing workforce. “The situation has been slowly developing, but basically over the last ten years in our fast-growing counties and in small towns, we’ve not built enough housing units to accomodate our […]
Source: WRN.com
