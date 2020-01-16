Stickers of Alleged White National Organization Popping up Around Juneau County Courthouse

Several Stickers with ties to an alleged White Nationalist organization have been spotted around the Juneau County Courthouse over the recent weeks. Some of the stickers display patriot front. Some have called out Patriot Front for being a white nationalist organization. The stickers were found by Juneau County maintenance personnel. The stickers were mainly found on utility and light poles around the Courthouse. One was found on the cannon outside of the Courthouse. Some stickers read “Reclaim America” or “America is not for sale”. Anyone who sees these stickers are encouraged to notify authorities.

Source: WRJC.com





