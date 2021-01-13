State Senate working on Capitol security bill amid threats

At the Capitol in Madison on Tuesday, state Senator Roger Roth (R-Appleton) said he’s preparing a bill to address security for the building. “We are actually working on a bill on state Capitol security that we look forward to bringing before this body here in the not too distant future . . . and you […]

