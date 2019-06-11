Stanek, James Donald of New Richmond and formerly of Mauston

James Donald Stanek, of New Richmond, WI, passed away Friday June 5th, in New Richmond. James grew up in Mauston, the son of Donald and Anita Stanek. He graduated from Madonna High School (Mauston) in 1961. The funeral will be Saturday, June 15th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston at 11:00am with Fr. John Potaczek officating. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.