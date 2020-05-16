"Something we've never seen before." Scientists still trying to understand baffling, unpredictable coronavirus
As Americans debate reopening, the nation is still averaging about 1,000 COVID-19 deaths a day, roughly two 9/11 attacks every week.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 16, 2020 at 4:46 PM
Here's how Farmers Market on Broadway, Saturday Farmers Market will be different this...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 16, 2020 at 3:30 PM
Both of Green Bay's farmers market will limit vendors to those selling food only.
Some Wisconsin counties and cities have continued or started new stay-at-home orders, but...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 16, 2020 at 3:07 PM
These Wisconsin counties and cities have announced their own safer-at-home measures or will be continuing to follow Gov. Tony Evers' order.
'For the common good': With some exceptions, many Wisconsin places of worship will still...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2020 at 12:57 PM
Religious organizations will walk the line in the months ahead to let congregants come together again, but also keep their communities safe.
F-16s honor front-line workers, Jerry Stiller as Vince Lombardi in Nike commercials:...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2020 at 12:05 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Pulaski High staff brings seniors' caps and gowns to their doors
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 16, 2020 at 2:28 AM
Pulaski High School staff deliver personalized yard signs and a graduation cap and gown to seniors on May 15, 2020.
Inmates seeking sentence modifications over COVID-19 risk in prisons
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 16, 2020 at 1:45 AM
Inmates seek sentence changes over COVID-19 risk in prisons
Brown County rescinds safer-at-home order because of legal issues, allowing bars and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2020 at 10:57 PM
Brown County safer-at-home order was to remain in effect into Wednesday. People should continue social distancing, covering faces, avoiding crowds.
A 'pyromusical fireworks display' in the works for May 30 in Green Bay would honor local...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2020 at 10:10 PM
The 'socially distant night show' is tentatively planned for May 30 at a location still to be determined.
