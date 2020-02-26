Six dead including shooter in rampage at Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors
Five Molson Coors employees were shot to death by another employee in Milwaukee Wednesday who then killed himself.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Live updates: What we know about the Molson Coors shooting58 mins ago
- Six dead, including shooter, in rampage at Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors brewery2 hours ago
- Six dead including shooter in rampage at Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors3 hours ago
- Further compromise on tax cuts & K-12 spending unlikely4 hours ago
- Snider, Jerry D. Age 78 of Oakdale7 hours ago
- Firearms Found at Residence of Convicted Felon in Necedah7 hours ago
- Head Butt Leads to Charges Against Wonewoc Man7 hours ago
- Evers vetoes Republican-authored tax cut bill9 hours ago
- Wisconsin joins multistate investigation of JUUL11 hours ago
- Final Chance to Schedule Appointment with FSA Office for CRP17 hours ago
- Selz-Pralle Dairy to be Featured on Hoard’s Dairyman Webinar17 hours ago
- Hardyman Named Ag Business Consultant17 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.