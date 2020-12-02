Single day record of 107 reported COVID-19 related deaths

A record 107 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Wisconsin on Tuesday. An increase was expected, as reporting caught up after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. And the Department of Health Services clarified that this is the date the death was reported to public health agencies, not the date of death. Your #COVID19_WI update w/recovered cases […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.