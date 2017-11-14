Shots fired at La Crosse County restaurant

HOLMEN, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a restaurant in Onalaska. A 32-year-old man has been arrested on possible charges of endangering safety and other counts after he was accused of firing a handgun during an altercation at Angry’s Way Out restaurant shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect had left the restaurant by the time police arrived, but was located and arrested a short time later. No one was injured.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.