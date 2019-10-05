Shari Sarazin concert at Terrace Heights Retirement Community

On September 23, the tenants and friends of Terrace Heights enjoyed a concert given by local harpist and vocalist, Shari Sarazin. She was warmly welcomed back by the individuals who came to hear her play soothing tunes on her Celtic harp. They enjoyed hearing Shari’s beautiful voice and music as she performed songs that celebrated autumn and the month of September.

This is just one of the many public events that the retirement community hosts throughout the year. For information about upcoming events, call 608-847-2377. Also, ask about a tour – apartments are now available!

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.