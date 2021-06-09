Senate to take up bill that would cut aid to cities that reduce their police budgets
The Senate is also scheduled to approve legislation that would ban police chokeholds in most instances and require officers to report uses of force.
Assembly passes 'Second Amendment sanctuary' bill that would bar enforcement of federal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 7:40 PM
The idea has been deemed unconstitutional in the past because state law cannot override conflicting federal law under the U.S. Constitution.
Wisconsin Senate to vote on limiting ballot drop boxes and requiring more paperwork for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 7:38 PM
Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate are slated to approve legislation that would limit the availability of ballot drop boxes in some communities.
Senate approves bill that would cut aid to cities that reduce their police budgets
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM
Fact check: WMC says Right to Work laws lead to faster employment growth, but evidence is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce says Right to Work laws lead to faster employment growth, but evidence is mixed
Wisconsin Republicans agree to $1.5 billion in building projects for UW and other public...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 5:23 PM
Their plan is nearly $1 billion less than what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed for capital plans on UW campuses, other facilities.
A photo of a girl standing in a field of yellow daffodils wearing green and gold is this...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM
The winning photograph will be displayed around Lambeau Field for one game this season.
Wisconsin Dells to Host 2022 Wisconsin Open Season Sportsman’s Expo
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM
Update on Monroe County Homicide
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2021 at 4:07 PM
Stallsberg, Arnold “Big Buck Arnie” Age 89 of Viroqua
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2021 at 2:33 PM
