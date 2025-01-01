Select Wisconsin AM News Summary

WEC meets to examine uncounted ballots in Madison (MADISON) Why nearly 200 ballots went uncounted on Election Day in Madison will be scrutinized. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday morning. The six member commission will consider an investigation of City of Madison Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl regarding 193 uncounted Absentee Ballots […] Source: WRN.com







