Security alert issued to hospitals over COVID vaccine proves to be false alarm
“Even though it turned out to be a false alarm, we feel secure in knowing our partners are taking protection of the vaccine supply seriously,” DHS said.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
The Wisconsin pharmacist accused of spoiling the coronavirus vaccine has his license...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2021 at 1:30 AM
A state board suspended the license of a Wisconsin pharmacist accused of ruining more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Suamico auto dealer's license suspended by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2021 at 12:27 AM
The dealer failed to complete a sale when it accepted a down payment and withheld vehicle maintenance issues from a state listing, the DOT says.
Wisconsin reports 2,134 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths Wednesday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2021 at 12:20 AM
Wisconsin's seven-day COVID-19 case and death averages have remained fairly steady over the past week.
Wisconsin House delegation votes along partisan lines on historic second Trump impeachment
by Bob Hague on January 14, 2021 at 12:19 AM
As expected, Wisconsin’s House delegation voted along party lines on Tuesday, to impeach President Trump for a second time. The single count in this article of impeachment accused the president of inciting insurrection, after a mob of his […]
New COVID-19 strain, believed to spread more easily, found in Eau Claire County
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2021 at 12:03 AM
Although the new strain may spread more easily, "there is no evidence that the new strain causes more severe illness or increased risk of death."
Republicans shoot down Evers' plan to begin overhauling unemployment system
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2021 at 11:35 PM
Gov. Tony Evers called on lawmakers Wednesday to take up a $5 million plan that would allow his administration to start upgrading the state's unemployment system.
In House vote to impeach President Trump, Wisconsin lawmakers split by party. Here is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2021 at 11:23 PM
Wisconsin's eight U.S. House members split along party lines, with every Republican opposing Trump's impeachment and every Democrat supporting it.
Coronavirus in Brown County: At least 195 cases tied to Christmas parties, local health...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2021 at 11:20 PM
The area is also seeing the impact of New Year's celebrations on the virus' spread, Brown County Public Health said.
