Scott Walker – Cutting Wisconsin prison population 50% wouldn't 'require' release of thousands of violent felons

The Truth-o-Meter says: Half-True | Cutting Wisconsin prison population 50% wouldn’t ‘require’ release of thousands of violent felons



So, are some of the Democrats running for governor planning to open prison doors to release thousands of thugs? It’s a picture Republican Gov. Scott Walker painted with a tweet on Aug. 7, 2018, one week before the primary election that will determine which one of eight Democrats will run against him in the fall. Walker issued more than a dozen tweets on prisons that day, including this one: A number of Democrats running for governor want to cut the prison population by 50%. That would require the release of thousands of violent felons. Walker also issued …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.