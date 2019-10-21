Scientists discover new virus affecting Wisconsin bald eagle population

Scientists in Wisconsin have discovered a virus infecting nearly one-third of America’s bald eagles. They found the virus while searching for the cause of Wisconsin River Eagle Syndrome near the Lower Wisconsin River. The newly identified bald eagle hepacivirus, or BeHV, may contribute to the fatal disease, which causes the birds to stumble and have […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.