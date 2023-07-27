Schedule of Prep Football Previews on WRJC Radio
August 17th -New Lisbon
August 16th –Cashton
August 15th –Necedah
August 14th – Brookwood
August 11th – Royall
August 10th –Bangor/Onalaska Luther
August 9th –Adams-Friendship
August 8th – Wisconsin Dells
August 7th – Poynette/Wautoma
August 4th –Mauston
August 3rd –Westfield
August 2nd –Hillsboro
August 1st – Wonewoc-Center
July 31st – Reedsburg
July 28th –Tomah
22-year-old man charged with intoxicated driving in Allouez crash that killed two people
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM
The Brown County Sheriff's Office identified the crash victims as Trevor Herman, 22, and Luis Rios-Alvarado, 28.
Witnesses call for increased military transparency on UFOs during hearing: 'Long overdue'
by USA TODAY on July 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM
During a public hearing Wednesday before Congress, three former military members shared accounts of UFO sightings, recovered space craft and more.
Weiland, Richard Dean Age 65 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 27, 2023 at 2:46 PM
Potawatomi encouraging members to eat more traditionally for better health
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Heart disease, cancer and Type 2 diabetes are some of the top killers of Indigenous peoples.
Statue a tribute to man who made EAA AirVenture Oshkosh a 'gathering place for the world...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM
The late Tom Poberezny was chairman of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh from 1977 to 2011 and is credited with its growth.
Taylor Schabusiness convicted of homicide, mutiliating a corpse, sexual abuse in Shad...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2023 at 12:49 AM
Schabusiness, of Green Bay, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse.
Team Wisconsin wins 56 medals at North American Indigenous Games
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2023 at 12:13 AM
Nearly 250 athletes from the 11 federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin competed against nearly 5,000 tribal athletes from across North America.
Schabusiness police interview describes Thyrion's death; prosecution, defense wrap up...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2023 at 10:54 PM
Taylor Schabusiness, 25, of Green Bay, is charged with first-degree intentionial homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilation of a corpse.
