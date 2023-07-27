Schedule of Prep Football Previews on WRJC Radio

Football Preview Schedule

August 17th -New Lisbon

August 16th –Cashton

August 15th –Necedah

August 14th – Brookwood

August 11th – Royall

August 10th –Bangor/Onalaska Luther

August 9th –Adams-Friendship

August 8th – Wisconsin Dells

August 7th – Poynette/Wautoma

August 4th –Mauston

August 3rd –Westfield

August 2nd –Hillsboro

August 1st – Wonewoc-Center

July 31st – Reedsburg

July 28th –Tomah

Source: WRJC.com







