Sara Meaney – Who has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

Wisconsin and Minnesota have no shortage of regional squabbles. Packers vs. Vikings. Badgers vs. Gophers. Soda vs. pop (it’s soda). Better cold tolerance? Nicer people? More lakes? New state Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney stuck her toe into the lake dispute May 9, 2019 during an appearance on "Wisconsin’s Afternoon News" on WTMJ radio. "Wisconsin, many people may not be aware, actually has 15,000 freshwater lakes," she said. "More than Minnesota?" asked host John Mercure. "More than Minnesota," said Meaney. "Absolutely. We win. We win." Minnesota is the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," as the state’s license plates declare. …

