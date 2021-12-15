Roughly 18% of children ages 5 to 11 have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to state DHS
The state reports that 87,910 kids ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — roughly 18% of the age group’s population.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Green Bay police seek 'dangerous' suspect in 'serious assault' Dec. 5 on city's east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 2:23 AM
George H. Laroque, suspected by Green Bay police in assault Dec. 5 on city's east side, would face felony assault and misdemeanor weapon charges
-
Police requests to deter shootings in Green Bay granted by Finance Committee
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 2:00 AM
The first use of COVID-relief dollars in Green Bay will address gun violence prevention
-
Mystery of the Aaron Rodgers look-alike spotted at Sunday's Packers game takes an...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 12:46 AM
Aaron Rodgers joked about his doppelganger shown on TV at Lambeau Field on Sunday. "That was a total plant by NBC, I'm sure," he told Pat McAfee.
-
Lawrence approves $200 million megawarehouse for mystery tenant, despite objections about...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 14, 2021 at 11:34 PM
A $200 million, 2.9 million-square-foot distribution center can move forward after the Lawrence Town Board approved the development Monday night.
-
Roughly 18% of children ages 5 to 11 have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2021 at 9:56 PM
The state reports that 87,910 kids ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — roughly 18% of the age group's population.
-
Forecast calls for record highs of 60 in Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh; upper 50s in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 14, 2021 at 9:33 PM
Record warm temperatures and strong winds are expected throughout central and northeastern Wisconsin as a low-pressure system blows through.
-
Puhl, Benard John Age 91 of Rural Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2021 at 8:40 PM
-
Skaer, Joyce Age 78 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2021 at 8:37 PM
-
We've got a great deal on a Green Bay Press-Gazette subscription right now
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 14, 2021 at 8:16 PM
Be one of the first to learn about Green Bay breaking news with alerts, flip through a digital replica of the Press-Gazette and more.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.