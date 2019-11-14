Ron Johnson letter to Trump urges him to abandon rules for vaping flavors

Senator Ron Johnson is asking President Trump not to push restrictions on vaping flavors. In a letter to the president, Johnson said he supports rules that ensure the safety of products for consumers but he’s also concerned about government action that stifles innovation and threatens jobs. He said the restrictions on flavored vape products are […]

