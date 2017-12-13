Reynolds says she wants to give details about tax cuts soon
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says she wants to give details on a proposal to cut taxes in Iowa during a key legislative speech early next year.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
