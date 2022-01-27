Republican Kevin Nicholson enters race for governor

There will be a Republican primary for Wisconsin governor this year. Kevin Nicholson formally launched his campaign Thursday. That sets up what may be a contentious primary with Rebecca Kleefisch, who’s been running since last fall. In recent weeks, Nicholson has signaled he’ll run as an outsider. I’m running to be your Governor because our […] Source: WRN.com







