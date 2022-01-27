Republican Kevin Nicholson enters race for governor
There will be a Republican primary for Wisconsin governor this year. Kevin Nicholson formally launched his campaign Thursday. That sets up what may be a contentious primary with Rebecca Kleefisch, who’s been running since last fall. In recent weeks, Nicholson has signaled he’ll run as an outsider. I’m running to be your Governor because our […] Source: WRN.com
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has 'hard time believing' he'll vote for anyone President Joe Biden...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 11:10 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said 'I have a hard time believing I'm going to vote for anybody that President Biden will nominate.'
Former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson joins the Wisconsin Republican primary for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 11:06 PM
Kevin Nicholson, who lost a primary for U.S. Senate four years ago, has adopted a message of being an outsider to state Republican politics.
Gov. Tony Evers wants to use the newfound state surplus to increase school funding and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 10:52 PM
The Democratic governor's plan would also increase school spending, expand child care tax credits and help family caregivers.
Every Wisconsin county has critically high COVID-19 case levels, but there are positive...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 10:31 PM
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin declined again Thursday to 1,774 patients, though that number is still up 174 patients from a month ago.
Brown County Board primary preview: District 7 candidates share their qualifications,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM
Challengers Leanne Cramer, Roger Patrick Moore are trying to unseat Friberg, who is completing his initial term. Primary election is Feb. 15
Attorneys warn they will take case over fake electors to court if Wisconsin officials...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 8:57 PM
"As has been recognized at least since biblical times, justice delayed is justice denied," attorneys Jeffrey Mandell and Mel Barnes wrote.
Michael Gableman, the former Supreme Court justice reviewing Wisconsin's 2020 election,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 8:06 PM
Michael Gableman says he just wants to get to the truth about the 2020 election, but the former Supreme Court justice has had trouble handling facts.
One person injured in De Pere apartment fire; building sustains 'significant damage'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 27, 2022 at 7:45 PM
Fire crews responded around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Ash Street for a structure fire, according to De Pere Fire Fire Rescue.
