Rep. Tom Tiffany refuses to condemn QAnon conspiracy, Zunker calls him 'extreme'
Tiffany was one of 18 members of Congress to vote against a House bill that received bipartisan support.
Packers fan rakes green and gold 'G' in front yard, NASCAR's elite Cup Series coming to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Sparta Police Department Releases Information on Two Mauston Police Officers Put on Leave
by WRJC WebMaster on October 3, 2020 at 4:28 AM
Green Bay doctors call on community to stop 'reckless disregard' for health protocols and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 3, 2020 at 4:28 AM
A letter signed by 250 local doctors called on Brown County residents and elected officials to take steps to contain the coronavirus.
Local Prep Scores from Friday 10/2
by WRJC WebMaster on October 3, 2020 at 4:15 AM
Golden Eagles Come From Behind to Defeat Wautoma in Old School Gridiron Matchup
by WRJC WebMaster on October 3, 2020 at 4:14 AM
Wisconsin Supreme Court to weigh in on ruling affecting absentee ballot case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 3, 2020 at 1:09 AM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to clarify one of its rulings late Friday as federal appeals judges weigh how to handle absentee ballots this fall.
Wisconsin reports more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases as outbreak continues to rank...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2020 at 10:52 PM
Wisconsin over the last seven days has reported an average of nearly 2,500 new coronavirus cases each day — higher than ever.
GOP leaders go to court in support of effort to strike down Tony Evers' mask mandate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2020 at 10:23 PM
The lawsuit argues Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers overstepped his authority by issuing a new public health emergency over the same pandemic.
