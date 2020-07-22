Records: Fond du Lac man charged with hate crime in fatal crash had history of 'bizarre behavior' but freed from jail in 2019
Months before Navarro was charged with killing a white former police officer, a court ordered a psychological exam for him.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Tony Evers seeks another $250 million in state budget cuts to offset pandemic revenue...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2020 at 10:55 PM
The new cuts come after $70M in cost savings state officials made earlier this year.
-
-
Brown County COVID-19: Four workers, but no patients, test positive at Oneida Nation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2020 at 10:18 PM
Brown County recorded its 47th COVID-19 death and the number of positive cases exceeds 3,600.
-
Mark Treinen column: Why you should start subscribing to the Press-Gazette
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM
An introductory offer available through Thursday gives new subscribers unlimited access for $39 a year. Here's what we'll do for that investment.
-
Interstate 43 lane closures between State 172 and Atkinson Drive begin Wednesday night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2020 at 9:15 PM
Drivers can use State 172 or Interstate 41 as alternate routes.
-
WEAC continues call for remote learning for K-12 students this fall
by Raymond Neupert on July 22, 2020 at 8:28 PM
As school districts around the state and the country prepare to reopen, there are still many questions about how to do it safely. Wisconsin Education Association Council Region One President Tammy Erickson says just getting the kids to and from […]
-
Green Bay votes to create city masking ordinance
by Raymond Neupert on July 22, 2020 at 8:15 PM
To slow the spread of COVID 19, masks will soon be required in public spaces around Green Bay. The city council voted 7-5 on Tuesday to create an ordinance mandating masks inside buildings the public has common access to. Those would include […]
-
Menominee Tribe announces rewards for information on 2 missing tribal members; state AG...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2020 at 8:10 PM
Menominee tribal officials and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul hold a press conference about missing Indigenous people from the reservation, including Katelyn Kelley.
-
Green Bay City Council approves face covering requirement for buildings open to public
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2020 at 7:07 PM
People must wear cloth face coverings or face shields inside buildings accessible to the public or when using public transportation.
