Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing
Federal prosecutors want a judge to sentence one of the four former Minneapolis police officers convicted of civil rights violations in George Floyd’s killing to as many as 6 1/2 years in prison, but to impose stiffer sentences on two…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Hundreds take to the streets of downtown Green Bay in support of abortion rights
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 12:09 AM
The demonstration began with a rally at Baird Park before participants took to the streets, holding signs and chanting, on their way to City Hall.
-
Hundreds in Green Bay protest overturning of Roe v. Wade
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 12:05 AM
Hundreds marched on June 29, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis. to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
-
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backs Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2022 at 10:24 PM
In a Wednesday Instagram post, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Democrats to turn out the vote for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes later this year.
-
De Pere apartment complex fire causes about $200,000 in damages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2022 at 8:57 PM
Multiple fire and police vehicles are in the area of 900 block of North Broadway in De Pere.
-
Tomah Health Named Versiti Beacon Award Recipient
by WRJC WebMaster on June 29, 2022 at 8:48 PM
-
Green Bay sets early voting hours for fall primary, plans to use contingency account to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2022 at 7:52 PM
Speakers spent hours Tuesday night lobbying City Council to extend voting hours, only to learn that city clerk's office had already done so.
-
Here's where to find fireworks, parades and events near Green Bay for July 4 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2022 at 7:27 PM
Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks will take place in Brown, Shawano, Oconto and Door counties, and the Oneida Nation Pow Wow will make its return.
-
Shawano County man drowns while fishing in Langlade County
by Wausau Daily Herald on June 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM
A caller reported the man was overdue from a fishing trip Monday evening. After searching all night, searchers found the man's bodyTuesday morning.
-
Scott Walker-appointed Natural Resources Board member Frederick Prehn can remain past his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM
The ruling all but ensures that Republicans in the state Senate will continue to avoid confirming slates of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' appointees.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.