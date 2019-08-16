Proposed Wisconsin law would require retail stores to accept cash
A rural Wisconsin legislator is pushing for a law that would force brick-and-mortar retailers to accept cash.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Rare 1923 Green Bay Packers stock certificate up for auction12 hours ago
- Proposed Wisconsin law would require retail stores to accept cash13 hours ago
- Why do some drivers allow road rage to take over behind the wheel?14 hours ago
- Farmers have concerns as state considers new permitting rules for livestock operations17 hours ago
- Evers wants to eliminate carbon-based fuel in Wisconsin by 205017 hours ago
- DNR developing cleanup plan for fugitive’s bunker22 hours ago
- Truck Driver Who Hit School Bus Found Guilty22 hours ago
- Assembly Committee Takes Steps To Address Lyme Disease Fears22 hours ago
- School District of Mauston Meetings1 day ago
- Bank Survey: WI Farmland Values Continue to Hold Steady1 day ago
- Equalized Value of Residential, Ag Properties on the Rise1 day ago
- Farm to Table Dinner Event Slated For Saturday1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.