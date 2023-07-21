Propaganda tool? Bargaining chip? What North Korea may have in mind for Travis King
So what will North Korea do about the first U.S. soldier in decades to flee into its territory? Its official media have yet to mention Pvt. Travis King, there’s little precedent for his situation and guesses about the country’s next…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
What we know about seclusion and restraint in northeast Wisconsin schools
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 21, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Despite quirks in the data caused by the pandemic, Wisconsin schools still report secluding and restraining students thousands of times.
Unused pandemic relief funds will go to child care industry
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Child Care Counts is still set to end early next year, but providers may see more help with the additional funding.
Advocates for Wisconsin's largest dairies want less regulation for CAFOs. Environmental...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Two dairy groups linked to large CAFOs are seeking to get rid of state regulations for factory farms
Door County community theater company gets new home that also will serve as an arts center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 11:58 PM
When Rogue Theater isn't on stage at its new DC Arts Center, community artists can perform or exhibit there.
OSHA proposes nearly $300K in fines after a worker was burned at Sanimax rendering plant...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 11:56 PM
OSHA found workers were exposed to multiple hazards and issued 10 citations.
Green Bay Police investigate death of 2-year-old
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 11:27 PM
The child was found unconscious and not breathing by officers when they arrived. After CPR was attempted, the child was taken to a hospital.
Police say 'homicide investigation' underway into death of inmate at Taycheedah...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM
Cindy Schulz-Juedes was sentenced in 2022 to life in prison for the 2006 death of her husband Kenneth Juedes in Marathon County.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Grand Chute Kwik Trip; other Fox Valley tickets win...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 20, 2023 at 9:12 PM
Besides the Grand Chute ticket, other big winners were sold in Appleton and Green Bay.
Royall Senior League Wins Vacationland Conference Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2023 at 8:06 PM
