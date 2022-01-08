Prevea, Bellin and Aurora health systems begin offering COVID-19 booster vaccinations to adolescents ages 12-15
Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine provider with a COVID-19 vaccine approved for children ages 12-17.
First responders rescue 27 people from ice off the shore of Point Comfort
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 8, 2022 at 8:58 PM
The Brown County Sheriff's Office said the ice appears to have been weakened from barge traffic Friday.
Buyer beware: When rural home sales and broadband dead zones collide, decent internet...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM
Buyers beware: When home sales and broadband dead zones collide, internet service is hard to find
'Daunting numbers': Record high COVID numbers hit HSHS hospitals across Wisconsin and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 8, 2022 at 12:13 AM
Even before COVID numbers peak following holidays, HSHS says two hospitals hit records of COVID patients needing hospitalization
$316 million Powerball ticket was sold at Jackson Pointe Citgo in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 7, 2022 at 11:41 PM
Lottery officials say the Wisconsin winner who will split the jackpot with a California winner bought their ticket in Green Bay.
Record number of COVID-19 cases continues as hospitalizations match November 2020 levels
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 11:28 PM
The one-day case count increased to a record high of 12,293 cases, while the seven-day average increased to 7,637 cases.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson poised to announce run for a third term as early as next week,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 11:15 PM
The Journal Sentinel has learned that in recent weeks Johnson reached out to potential staffers and advisers in preparation for the campaign.
Milwaukee is among four finalists to host the 2024 Republican National Convention
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 9:37 PM
Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City are still in the race for the 2024 RNC, according to a Politico report.
Tammy Baldwin slams GOP for wanting to 'whitewash' Jan. 6; Ron Johnson ticked off that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Baldwin was one of a number of Democrats who used the anniversary of the Capitol riot to remember and decry the events of that day.
