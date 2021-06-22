President Joe Biden to visit southwestern Wisconsin next week
Biden will visit the area on June 29 with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to “talk about growing agriculture and rural economies.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin Assembly sends election bills to Gov. Evers, who is sure to veto them
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2021 at 8:43 PM
The legislation comes amid a nationwide fight over election laws. Wisconsin has launched two reviews of the 2020 vote.
-
Wisconsin lawmakers pass measure penalizing cities that cut funding for police
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2021 at 8:24 PM
The bill was introduced in response to calls in the months following the police killing of George Floyd to "defund the police."
-
Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast on Lake Michigan designated as 15th national marine sanctuary
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 22, 2021 at 6:52 PM
The designation comes after six years of effort that included former Gov. Scott Walker rescinding his nomination for the sanctuary in 2018.
-
Photos: Wally's Spot Supper Club
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM
After 73 years Wally's Spot Supper Club is closing its doors
-
President Joe Biden to visit southwestern Wisconsin next week
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM
Biden will visit the area on June 29 with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to "talk about growing agriculture and rural economies."
-
Bill would provide grants for 'forever chemical' contaminations but take away the ability...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2021 at 5:29 PM
A proposed bill would prevent communities from suing companies responsible for 'forever chemical' contamination if they accept grant money.
-
Why Wisconsinites and Ojibwe citizens have joined the protest against Enbridge's Line 3...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM
Protesters argue the oil pipeline poses a risk to the watersheds, wetlands, lakes and rivers that it will pass near, through or under.
-
In its 73 years in Green Bay, Wally's Spot has hosted Packers, punk bands and fighting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2021 at 3:23 PM
Wally's Spot, which opened in 1948, was once a hangout for Green Bay Packers players, and founder Wally Adamany golfed with Vince Lombardi.
-
Here's where to celebrate Independence Day in Green Bay area this year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Communities in the Green Bay area mark Independence Day with fireworks displays and other celebrations.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.