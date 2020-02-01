Pregnant woman, a mother of five, killed after shots are fired from sunroof of passing car. Her infant survived.
Annie Sandifer, 35, was a mother of five and pregnant with her sixth when shots fired from a passing car struck and killed her inside a party bus..
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
