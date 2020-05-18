Positive COVID-19 tests at just 2.9% for Monday

Just under three percent of new coronavirus test results in Wisconsin came back positive on Monday. That 2.9% is the lowest percent positive number the state has recorded since early May. That’s according to the daily update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and it’s down from just over six percent positive tests results […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.