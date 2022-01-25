Port Edwards woman shot and injured; Sheriff's Office seeks help finding person who fired gun

Someone fired several shots at a town of Port Edwards home Jan. 15, hitting a 19-year-old woman in the arm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



