Point Brewery among top Wisconsin winners at national beer awards

A number of Wisconsin breweries took home medals in the 2019 US Open Beer Championships. The Stevens Point Brewery took home a gold medal this year for their Point Special Lager. Spokesperson Julie Birrenkott says they beat out 50 other beers for the honor. “To even get a chance to compete with all these other […]

