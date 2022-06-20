Planned Parenthood to stop offering abortions in Wisconsin after June 25 as U.S. Supreme Court decision looms

The ruling could activate Wisconsin’s near-complete abortion ban, first passed in 1849, although Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s legal advocacy director said she doesn’t think the statute would spring back to life if Roe is overturned.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.