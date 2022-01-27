People In Juneau-Adams Counties Told To Take Safety Precautions During Drawdown
People living in Juneau and Adams counties near the Castlerock and Petenwell dams are being reminded to take safety precautions starting next week. Wisconsin River Power Company will be starting drawdowns at the hydroelectric dams. This happens every winter in anticipation of higher spring river levels caused by melting snow upstream. Drawdowns will begin at the Castle Rock reservoir next Tuesday and at Petenwell by February 10th. Water levels will be reduced by five-to-six feet. Those moves can cause unstable ice conditions. W-R-P-C says snowmobiling or driving other vehicles on the ice should be avoided.
Source: WRJC.com
