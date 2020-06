Pence adds event with DeVos to Tuesday’s Wisconsin visit

Vice President Mike Pence has added another stop to his Wisconsin visit on Tuesday. Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit Waukesha STEM Academy for a school choice roundtable, prior to Pence will addressing the “Faith in America” event at Pewaukee’s Ingleside Hotel. Former Governor Scott Walker is also expected there. Tickets are free […]

Source: WRN.com







