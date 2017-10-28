Packers TE Martellus Bennett could retire following this season, Instagram posts suggest
Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett is considering retiring from the NFL after the 2017 season is finished, according to messages posted on his Instagram account Saturday.
Source: WAOW.com
