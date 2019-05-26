Packers legend Bart Starr passes away Sunday
Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, who guided the organization to five NFL championships, died on Sunday morning in Birmingham, Alabama. Starr, who played for the Packers from 1956 to 1971, was 85. Starr’s health had been in decline after suffering a mini-stroke in Madison in 2012. He suffered another stroke, a heart attack […]
Source: WRN.com
