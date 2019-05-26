Packers legend Bart Starr passes away Sunday

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, who guided the organization to five NFL championships, died on Sunday morning in Birmingham, Alabama. Starr, who played for the Packers from 1956 to 1971, was 85. Starr’s health had been in decline after suffering a mini-stroke in Madison in 2012. He suffered another stroke, a heart attack […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.