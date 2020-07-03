Packers advise season ticket holders to prepare for fewer or no fans at Lambeau Field for 2020 season
The team said that at best significantly fewer fans would be allowed to attend games. It’s possible all seats will be empty.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Juneau County Covid 19 Outbreak
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2020 at 2:44 PM
CORRECTION: Please see the notification from the Juneau County Department of Human Services regarding an active outbreak of COVID-19. This outbreak did not warrant a public health notification as our Public Health Nursing staff were able identify […]
Tomah Health Schedules Two Day Blood Drive July 23 & 24
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2020 at 2:42 PM
Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health are asking area residents to help with a statewide emergency need for blood by donating blood July 23 from noon - 5 p.m. or July 24 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Tomah Middle School.
How coronavirus will impact Packers' 2020 season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2020 at 1:50 PM
Fewer fans and more health safety precautions are expected at Lambeau Field in 2020.
More than 100 gather in Sheboygan to protest death of man shot by city police officer
by Sheboygan Press on July 3, 2020 at 12:57 PM
Police said 32-year-old Kevan Ruffin was armed with two knives and ran at the officer who shot him. Family said Ruffin had a mental disability that police knew about, and a cousin wondered if police might have acted differently if Ruffin […]
Oneida woman wins national award for beadwork, art to be shown at Chicago Field Museum
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2020 at 12:45 PM
Oneida artist Karen Ann Hoffman of Stevens Point was recognized for lifetime achievement by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Seymour Park residents, shaken by shootings, work with Green Bay officials to improve...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2020 at 12:39 PM
Residents held a neighborhood meeting with the city to address concerns after two shootings left one dead and three injured.
Black Lives Matter protest honors killed Sheboygan man
by Sheboygan Press on July 3, 2020 at 4:15 AM
Kevan Ruffin was killed early Thursday in an incident with a Sheboygan Police officer.
