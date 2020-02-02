Owner of Wood County Cheese Plant Charged With Felony Theft
The owner of a Wood County cheese plant is accused of short-changing the producers he purchased milk from. Prosecutors say Michael Moran of Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company in Rudolph failed to deliver underpayment checks to producers over a six-year period beginning in 2012. Moran faked signatures on the checks and deposited them with funds from the retail store. Some 80 producers were shorted over 21-thousand dollars in the scheme. Attorney General Josh Kaul called the news “particularly galling” considering the dairy crisis in the state. Moran will be in court on felony theft charges February 24th.
Source: WRJC.com
