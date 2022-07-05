Nicholson drops out of race for Wisconsin governor

Republican Kevin Nicholson has dropped out of the race for Wisconsin governor. The business consultant and former U.S. Marine said that over the past week it’s become clear the only path forward for his campaign is attacking the other Republican candidates and running a very negative campaign. Nicholson said that was something he wanted to […] Source: WRN.com







