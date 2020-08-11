New poll shows Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin

A new poll shows voters in Wisconsin favor Joe Biden over President Trump. The University of Wisconsin-Madison Elections Research Center poll finds Biden leads Trump by six points. According to the poll, Biden’s drawing support from Democrats who went for other candidates than Hillary Clinton in 2016, or didn’t vote at all. The president maintains […]

Source: WRN.com







