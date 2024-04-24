Needles, William “Bill” D. Age 68 of Necedah

William “Bill” D. Needles Jr., age 68, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024 surrounded by his loving wife, Carol, after a long battle with cancer, at his home in Necedah.

A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at the Necedah Vets Hall. In lieu of flowers, Bill would like donations made to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

