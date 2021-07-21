Necedah woman dead after Juneau County ATV crash
A 59-year-old Necedah woman lost control of the ATV at an intersection, according to Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Oneida organic farm, cannery and retail store are making Indigenous foods the Indigenous...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2021 at 9:39 PM
Here's how the Oneida Cannery and agricultural community are providing food security and sovereignty for the Wisconsin tribe.
Average new COVID-19 cases increased for the 15th consecutive day as positivity rate jumps
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2021 at 8:45 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases increased to 221, up 27 cases from Tuesday.
Rebuilding of Oconto's Bayshore Road one step closer as city seeks state funding
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2021 at 7:34 PM
The city is hoping a state program will pay for half the cost to reconstruct a road battered by flooding and heavy vehicle traffic.
Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis becomes 9th candidate in crowded Democratic race for U.S....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2021 at 5:45 PM
Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis became the ninth Democrat to officially enter the race, setting up a crowded primary Aug. 9, 2022.
Fatal ATV Accident Claims Life of Necedah Woman
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2021 at 3:09 PM
6th Annual Juneau County Live Stock Expo Underway in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2021 at 2:35 PM
Monroe County Fair Underway in Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2021 at 2:30 PM
Party in the Park Returns to Elroy this Saturday July 24th
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2021 at 2:29 PM
Auction to Benefit New Lisbon Community Center Being Held Saturday July 24th
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2021 at 2:28 PM
