Nearly 18,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine heading to Wisconsin under federal program launched by Biden administration
There will be 17,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine sent to 190 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Marquette ends three game slide (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on February 3, 2021 at 4:03 AM
The Marquette Golden Eagles led by as many as 18 points but had to hang on for a 70-67 win over the Butler Bulldogs 70-67 on Tuesday afternoon at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles (9-9, 5-7 Big East) shot 61.5% from the field (24-39) and were led in […]
Green Bay City Council extends mask mandate to March 31 as Republicans pursue repeal of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2021 at 3:54 AM
The extension passed 11-1 Tuesday, with only council member Chris Wery voting against it.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2021 at 3:08 AM
Wisconsin surpasses 570,000 COVID-19 vaccinations
by Bob Hague on February 3, 2021 at 1:34 AM
The number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Wisconsin is approaching 600,000. Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk provided on update of the state’s efforts on Tuesday. “We have administered […]
Your guide to the Feb. 16 primary election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2021 at 11:24 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Feb. 16 primary election.
89th Assembly District special election: Five Republican candidates square off in Feb. 16...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2021 at 11:21 PM
The candidates responded to a questionnaire about why they're the best person for the job and their views on issues facing the area.
Alliant Energy prepares to close its last coal power plant in Wisconsin
by Raymond Neupert on February 2, 2021 at 11:07 PM
Alliant Energy says it’s planning to shut down its last coal power plant in Wisconsin. The company announced on Tuesday that the plant in Columbia County would be shut down by 2024. The closure would affect around 110 jobs, but many of those […]
State health officials: COVID-19 vaccine providers 'deeply disappointed' after much...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2021 at 11:00 PM
Vaccination sites are set up and ready to give shots, but the state does not have enough doses, a health official said.
Wisconsin braces for snowstorm starting Wednesday evening, then bitter cold this weekend
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on February 2, 2021 at 9:37 PM
The winter storm is expected to begin Wednesday evening and last through Thursday. People can also expect much colder temperatures over the weekend.
