Nearly 18,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine heading to Wisconsin under federal program launched by Biden administration

There will be 17,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine sent to 190 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



