MU Poll shows tightening primary for Dems in US Senate, steady numbers in GOP primary for Governor

The possible winner of the Democrat primary for a US Senate seat is still up in the air, according to the Marquette Law School Poll. Poll director Charles Franklin says two candidates remain in the lead. “We have Mandela Barnes at 19%, Alex Lasry at 16%, Sarah, Godlewski at 7%, and Tom Nelson at 5%. And […] Source: WRN.com







