Most Wisconsin Democrats say they plan to vote by mail this year. Most Republicans say they plan to go the polls
The poll reflects how quickly the issue of how to conduct elections in the pandemic has sparked divisions between the parties.
'It's a great tribute': F-16 flyovers pay tribute to health care workers battling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020 at 12:31 AM
Four F-16s flew in formation over hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin to pay tribute to health care workers.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2020 at 12:30 AM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, May 12, 2020
by Bob Hague on May 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON MAY 12, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
Brown County coronavirus testing opens to all residents Wednesday; death toll rises to 20
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2020 at 8:48 PM
Any Brown County resident, or nonresident who works in the county, can get tested for free at Resch Center or Casa ALBA by making an appointment.
Door County leaders, health officials call off Fourth of July celebrations
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2020 at 8:44 PM
With uncertainty surrounding future gatherings as COVID-19 continues, Door County leaders decided celebrating the nation is not worth the public health risk.
State nears start of Badger Bounce Back plan as COVID-19 infections slow down
by Raymond Neupert on May 12, 2020 at 8:17 PM
There’s more signs that the state will be opening up businesses sooner, rather than later, under the Governor’s Badger Bounce Back Plan. New numbers from the Department of Health Services show that the state is now meeting 5 out of the 6 […]
Watch Coronavirus Five in Five for May 12, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2020 at 8:05 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marquette Poll shows partisan divide over measures to restrict COVID-19 in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2020 at 7:42 PM
In the head-to-head race for president, former Vice President Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by 46% to 43%.
