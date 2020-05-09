Miss Wisconsin pageant in Oshkosh postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic
The women who qualified to compete in the 2020 Miss Wisconsin pageant will still be eligible to participate in the rescheduled competition next year.
Live coronavirus updates: Health professionals express concern over Monday's release of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2020 at 5:35 PM
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
School districts struggle to draft budgets as coronavirus upends education, plunders...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2020 at 4:12 PM
School leaders are bracing for possible state budget cuts. Hardest hit will likely be large urban and many rural schools.
Meatpacking union criticizes Trump's order to reopen plants, including JBS Packerland
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2020 at 4:07 PM
The meatpacking union estimates 30 meatpacking workers have died due to COVID-19 and at least 30 plants have closed, affecting 45,000 workers.
Green Bay police shoot, kill armed person during incident Saturday morning on city's east...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2020 at 3:27 PM
Police were called to a report of gunfire Saturday in the 2800 block of University Avenue
Green Bay would start Conservation Corps to employ laid-off residents as part of $600,000...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2020 at 2:27 PM
The city received CARES Act money to help homeless organizations and front-line workers and create jobs for the unemployed.
Regardless of social media hype, Wisconsinites shouldn't worry about 'murder hornets.'...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 9, 2020 at 2:12 PM
The Asian giant hornet is the world's largest species of hornet and are native to Asia. They can grow up to 2 inches long and are venomous.
Al Johnson's 'goats on the roof' YouTube channel, two-headed goat born on Wittenberg farm...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 9, 2020 at 11:55 AM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
With livestreamed or pre-packaged ceremonies, college seniors will celebrate graduation...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2020 at 1:54 AM
It'll be a graduation season unlike any other, starting with UW-Madison's first-ever virtual commencement Saturday.
