Miss Green Bay Area Eve Vanden Heuvel wins Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen 2021 competition
Eve Vanden Heuvel entered the competition with the social impact initiative “Thank You from the Heart – Thanking Our Veterans.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Fact check: Barnes says 'It's been over 50 years since minimum (wage) and inflation...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes says "It's been over 50 years since minimum (wage) and inflation parted ways,
-
Miss Green Bay Area Eve Vanden Heuvel wins Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen 2021...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM
Eve Vanden Heuvel entered the competition with the social impact initiative "Thank You from the Heart - Thanking Our Veterans."
-
If Tony Evers and Republicans can't reach a budget deal, billions in tax collections may...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 10:03 PM
An impasse raises a scenario that leaves no one happy: A windfall from an improving economy is neither returned to taxpayers nor spent on programs.
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 metrics declined to new lows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 9:59 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases declined to 83, the lowest point since March 25, 2020.
-
Fact check: Grothman on the money with claim that 9.3 million jobs are open in U.S.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 9:06 PM
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in early June 2021 released a report showing the U.S. had 9.3 million of openings
-
Wildfire risks remains high across large portions of Wisconsin. Here are precautions you...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 9:04 PM
Wisconsin is seeing drought-like conditions in some areas, which means fire risks are high.
-
How the battle over the 2020 presidential election lives on in Wisconsin 7 months later
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 6:14 PM
Unsatisfied with the findings of recounts and lawsuits that affirmed Biden's win, GOP lawmakers have launched a broad effort to examine the election.
-
Hahn, Roger L. 83 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM
-
Olson, Virginia M. Age 73 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.