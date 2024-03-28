Minnesota teen gets 4 years as accomplice in fatal robbery that led to police shooting of Amir Locke
A teenager has been sentenced to four years for his role in a St. Paul killing that led to the fatal shooting of Amir Locke by a police officer. Locke’s killing focused scrutiny on the use of no-knock warrants. Eighteen-year-old…
Wisconsin News Summary 3-28-24
by admin on March 28, 2024 at 10:01 AM
WXPR: Keep off exposed lakebeds, say DNR wardens (RHINELANDER) D N R wardens are warning people from driving on exposed lake beds in the northwoods. W X P R reports low water levels on the Rainbow Flowage in Oneida County have exposed parts of the […]
Miller, Lorraine E. Age 92 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2024 at 6:04 PM
Mental Health CAT Launching in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2024 at 4:50 PM
Talent Lineup for Downtown Thursday Nights
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2024 at 4:48 PM
Sauk City Waterworks Receives a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers...
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2024 at 4:48 PM
Debbie Richards Performs at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2024 at 4:47 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-27-24
by admin on March 27, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Trump will be in Wisconsin on Election Day (GREEN BAY) Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin on Election Day. The former president is scheduled to deliver remarks beginning at 5:00 PM Tuesday at the Green Bay Hyatt Regency. That’s three hours […]
VanderMeer Bills Signed into Law
by WRJC WebMaster on March 26, 2024 at 9:28 PM
Free Health Screenings to be held in La Valle and Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on March 26, 2024 at 9:27 PM
